Jairzinho Rozenstruik isn’t expecting a long fight with Alexander Volkov at UFC Vegas 56

June 2, 2022
Heavyweight contender Jairzinho Rozenstruik views his UFC Vegas 56 main event match against Alexander Volkov as a good opportunity, but isn’t expecting it to be a long fight.

“It’s a main event. It’s a big opportunity,” Rozenstruik said during the UFC Vegas 56 Media Day. “It’s a good name. It’s a big name. It’s a big boy as well. It’s a good opportunity. Definitely.”

While it is a good opportunity for Rozenstruik to take out a higher ranked opponent and rebound from a loss to Curtis Blaydes in his last outing, “Bigi Boy” realizes that Volkov presents challenges.

“It is challenging. He’s tall. He has more reach. A lot more reach, but it is what it is,” Rozenstruik said. “But I don’t think he’s going to stand and strike with me. I think he’s going to try to take me down and we’e going to see it from there. But I don’t think he’s going to strike with me.”

“I don’t think it’s going to be a long fight. That’s how I think. It can be first round, second round. That’s how I see it basically,” continued the No. 8 ranked heavyweight.

Rozenstruik will take the win any way that he can get it, but he’s always hoping for a knockout. When breaking down the stylistic matchup, Rozenstruik believes that he has some advantages.

“I have more conditioning and cardio. With my style, I pressure him backwards. If he takes a breath too late, I’ll knock him out,” Rozenstruik said.

Jairzinho Rozenstruik UFC Vegas 56 Media Day Video

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

