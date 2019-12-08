HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredJairzinho Rozenstruik scores come from behind knockout against Alistair Overeem in UFC on ESPN 7 main event

UFC on ESPN 7 live results

featuredUFC on ESPN 7 Live Results: Overeem vs. Rozenstruik (results & fight stats)

Alistair Overeem - UFC 213

featuredAlistair Overeem on tragic events surrounding Walt Harris being replaced (UFC on ESPN 7)

Dana White angry and Floyd Mayweather

featuredDana White has verbal deal in place with Floyd Mayweather; confirms Conor McGregor vs. Cowboy Cerrone

Jairzinho Rozenstruik calls out Francis Ngannou after Alistair Overeem knockout

December 8, 2019
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

Following his knockout of Alistair Overeem at UFC on ESPN 7 on Saturday in Washington, DC, streaking heavyweight Jairzinho Rozenstruik continued to aim at the top of the division, calling out No. 2 ranked Francis Ngannou.

It has taken some time for Rozenstruik to gain traction with UFC fans and pundits alike, but having now run his record to 10-0 should get some attention. If his spotless resume isn’t enough, check out the fact that he has knocked out 9 of his 10 opponents, including Overeem and former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski.

TRENDING > Tito Ortiz rolls over Alberto ‘El Patron’ Rodriguez in Combate Americas first pay-per-view

Ngannou wasted little time in responding, but didn’t exactly say he wanted to fight Rozenstruik next.

“I heard you babayga. You made yourself very clear tonight. Congrats on your come back by the way.”

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA