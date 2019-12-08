Jairzinho Rozenstruik calls out Francis Ngannou after Alistair Overeem knockout

(Courtesy of UFC)

Following his knockout of Alistair Overeem at UFC on ESPN 7 on Saturday in Washington, DC, streaking heavyweight Jairzinho Rozenstruik continued to aim at the top of the division, calling out No. 2 ranked Francis Ngannou.

It has taken some time for Rozenstruik to gain traction with UFC fans and pundits alike, but having now run his record to 10-0 should get some attention. If his spotless resume isn’t enough, check out the fact that he has knocked out 9 of his 10 opponents, including Overeem and former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski.

Ngannou wasted little time in responding, but didn’t exactly say he wanted to fight Rozenstruik next.

“I heard you babayga. You made yourself very clear tonight. Congrats on your come back by the way.”