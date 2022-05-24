Jackson Wink MMA blasts judging following Holly Holm loss

Famed MMA gym that was once the home of some of the biggest names in the sport has taken to Instagram to blast judges of the sport following the controversial decision loss of Holly Holm to Ketlen Vieira.

“Judges need to be held accountable for making mistakes, just like everyone else is held accountable, penalized, and punished for wrong doings… Judges are not above everyone else… Why are their decisions so untouchable and are never overturned? If this is not fixed, the legitimacy of this sport is at question! PS: What’s the point of counting strikes if they don’t mean anything and judges don’t even look at the stats. What do they go by?” the Instagram post reads along with a quote from former UFC champion Daniel Cormier.

MMA judging has become a hot topic all over social media the last few days with many professional fighters joining in with their support of Holm.

UFC light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira spoke about his desire to have open scoring.

“To know is good, man, of course,” Teixeira told Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour. “For the coaches, for everybody. It’s good because a lot of times I’m in the corner too, and even with Alex Pereira last fight, he look at me and he say, and his foot was hurt, and he look at me and he say, ‘Hey, you think if I keep at this pace it’s good?’ And I didn’t know. I was like, ‘Uh, no man, just go in there and give it all. Give your all, take this guy out of there, don’t take it to decision.’ So, he push a little more.”

This has been the common thread amongst fighters so far.