Jack Hermansson’s Top 5 UFC Finishes

(Courtesy of UFC)

Check out the highlights from Jack Hermansson’s top five finishes in the UFC. Hermansson faces Jacare Souza in the main event of UFC Fight Night Fort Lauderdale on Saturday.

