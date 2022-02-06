Jack Hermansson vs. Sean Strickland Official Scorecard

Middleweight contenders Sean Strickland and Jack Hermansson headlined the UFC Vegas 47 fight card at the UFC Apex on Saturday.

Strickland extended his winning streak to six consecutive fights while a split decision win over the higher ranked Hermansson. Two judges scored the fight in one-sided favor of Strickland while the third judge scored the fight for Hermansson.

The decision was controversial, but ultimately the rightful winner’s hand was raised.

The judges scored Saturday’s main event were Derek Cleary, Sal D’Amato, and Junichiro Kamijo. Cleary and Kamijo both scored the bout 49-46 for Strickland while D’Amato scored the bout for Hermansson with his scorecard reading 48-47 for “The Joker.”

UFC Vegas 47: Hermansson vs. Strickland Official Scorecard:

