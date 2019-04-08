Jack Hermansson replaces Yoel Romero in UFC Ft. Lauderdale main event

Fresh off of a win in Philadelphia on March 30, Jack Hermansson is making a quick turnaround to face Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza later this month in Florida.

The UFC announced the change in line-up on Monday.

Jacare was initially slated to fight Yoel Romero on April 27 at UFC on ESPN 3 with the winner earning a shot at the middleweight title. Romero had to withdraw from the fight late last week after coming down with pneumonia.

UFC officials moved swiftly to slot Hermansson into the main event following his stellar performance in Philadelphia. On the heels of back-to-back victories over Thales Leites and Gerald Meerschaert, submitted former World Series of Fighting dual-division champion David Branch with a guillotine choke in 49 seconds.

Hermansson (19-4) stepping into the fight keeps Jacare in the main event with a victory still likely to put him in line for a title shot.

Jacare (26-6, 1NC) has long been entrenched at the top of the 185-pound division. In his last 15 bouts, he has only lost three times, once each to Yoel Romero, Robert Whittaker, and Kelvin Gastelum. Whittaker is currently the UFC middleweight champion, but on the shelf with injury, while Gastelum is facing Israel Adesanya at UFC 236 on Saturday in a fight for the interim middleweight belt.

Jacare is coming off of a third-round knockout of former UFC champion Chris Weidman at UFC 230 last November, paving his way back into contention.