Jack Hermansson: ‘In a year, I’m going to be the one with the belt’

(Courtesy of UFC) Hear from middleweight Jack Hermansson inside the Octagon after his quick submission win over David Branch at UFC on ESPN 2 in Philadelphia. Hermansson tapped out the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt in 49 seconds.