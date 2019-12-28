Jacare Souza returns to middleweight, meets Uriah Hall at UFC 249

Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza’s move to light heavyweight has proven to be a brief experiment, as he is expected to return to 185 pounds for his next fight in April.

The veteran middleweight contender will face off with “Ultimate Fighter” alum Uriah Hall at UFC 249 on April 14 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. News of the fight was first announced via ESPN.

Souza has experienced a tough run lately with a 1-3 mark in his past four fights after constantly threatening for a title shot in the middleweight division for most of his UFC career. Most recently, Jacare fell in a lackluster outing against Jan Blachowicz in his 205-pound debut in the Octagon.

Now it appears he will return to his old stomping grounds at 185 pounds when he returns in April against Hall, who will be seeking his third win in a row overall.

Hall has earned victories over Antonio Carlos Junior and Bevon Lewis in consecutive fights while putting together a 3-1 record over his past four appearances. His only loss during that stretch was to top ranked middleweight contender Paulo Costa.

Hall will now face Jacare with a chance to take a decided step forward in the middleweight rankings when they meet in April.

The new middleweight fight will join the UFC 249 fight card headed to New York with lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov squaring off with Tony Ferguson in the main event.