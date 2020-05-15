Jacare Souza issues statement about removal from UFC 249 because of COVID-19 diagnosis

Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza thus far is the lone UFC fighter to have tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of a scheduled bout. He issued a statement of resolve on Thursday.

I was very sad to not be able to fight at UFC 249, but I want you to know that, as soon as I’m medically cleared, I hope to reschedule my fight with Uriah Hall so that I can put on the show that everyone expects. I thank my corners for the partnership, my opponent for the words of support and the UFC for all the care.

Thank you all for the kind messages I have received in the last few days. The upcoming weeks I will be secluded with my family and coaches and focused on our health so I can be back soon. Thank you!

– Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza

The UFC re-started its 2020 schedule with UFC 249: Ferguson vs. Gaethje on Saturday, May 9, in Jacksonville, Fla. The event wasn’t without controversy, many critics claiming that company president Dana White was putting his fighters, employees, and the public at large at risk.

Some critics pointed to Jacare’s positive test result (along with his two cornermen that also tested positive) as proof that White jumped the gun on restarting professional sports in the United States.

White and Florida officials, however, argued that Jacare’s positive test and removal from the fight card before UFC 249 took place was the UFC’s health and safety measures working as designed.

“If you do 1,200 tests, it’s not that unexpected to have one come back positive,” White said, referencing the nearly 1,200 tests that fighters, staff, and other personnel would undergo as part of the UFC’s three events in eight days in Jacksonville.

White’s sentiment was backed by that of Florida State Boxing Commission Executive Director Patrick Cunningham, who according to UFC executive Hunter Campbell, said, “We’re very impressed with your entire process. You have our full support. We have no reservations about the event going on tomorrow. We think this is the template for combat sports moving forward.”

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry echoed him, saying, “The first live sporting event since worldwide lockdowns started is happening in Jacksonville. We told you it would be aggressively tested and safe. A fighter has tested positive for coronavirus and will NOT participate in his fight in our city. The testing process we established works. We look forward to bringing the world a live sporting event from Jacksonville, Florida. See y’all tomorrow.”

