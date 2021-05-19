Jacare Souza had successful surgery to repair broken arm suffered at UFC 262

Ronaldo Souza underwent successful surgery to repair a broken humerus suffered in his UFC 262 bout against Andre Muniz on Saturday.

The two headlined the event’s preliminary fight card. Muniz caught “Jacare” in an armbar late in the opening round and ended up breaking the Brazilian’s right arm. On Monday, Souza’s coach Josuel Distak posted a video on Instagram of Souza following surgery in a Houston hospital.

The loss to Muniz was Souza’s fourth consecutive defeat. The former Strikeforce middleweight champion hasn’t had his hand raised since November 2018. It’s unclear how long the 41-year old will be sideline with recovery.

