HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredUFC president Dana White reacts to new CDC mask rules

featuredUFC 262 highlights & recap: Charles Oliveira defeats Michael Chandler to become champ

featuredDana White rips into Jake Paul’s promoter and Oscar De La Hoya

Charles Oliveira UFC 262 video post-fight

featuredCharles Oliveira fires back at Conor McGregor | UFC 262 video

Jacare Souza had successful surgery to repair broken arm suffered at UFC 262

May 19, 2021
NoNo Comments

Ronaldo Souza underwent successful surgery to repair a broken humerus suffered in his UFC 262 bout against Andre Muniz on Saturday.

The two headlined the event’s preliminary fight card. Muniz caught “Jacare” in an armbar late in the opening round and ended up breaking the Brazilian’s right arm. On Monday, Souza’s coach Josuel Distak posted a video on Instagram of Souza following surgery in a Houston hospital.

Jon Jones doesn’t know when he’ll fight next, puts future in God’s hands

The loss to Muniz was Souza’s fourth consecutive defeat. The former Strikeforce middleweight champion hasn’t had his hand raised since November 2018. It’s unclear how long the 41-year old will be sideline with recovery.

Andre Muniz addresses breaking Jacare Souza’s arm | UFC 262 video

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA