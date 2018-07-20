‘Jacare’ Souza Faces David Branch at UFC 230 In New York

HOT OFF THE WIRE

July 20, 2018
A middleweight clash between ‘Jacare’ Souza and David Branch is set for UFC 230 at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 3. ESPN first reported the bout on Friday and MMAWeekly.com independently confirmed the news.

Souza (26-5, 1 NC) hopes to rebound from a split decision loss to Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 224 in his last outing. Ranked at No. 5 in the 185-pound weight class, Souza is within sight of the top of the division. A win would solidify his place in the rankings and move him a step closer to a shot at the title.

Branch (22-4) has won 12 of his last 13 fights. He’ll enter the fight with Souza coming off a knockout win over Thiago Santos in April. Ranked at No. 7 in the division, a win over Souza would be the biggest win of Branch’s career and break him into the higher echelon of UFC middleweights.

UFC 230 takes place at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

               

