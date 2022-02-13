Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker 2 UFC 271 official scorecard

Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya defended his title on Saturday, defeating former titleholder Robert Whittaker in the UFC 271 main event.

It was Adesanya’s second win over “The Reaper.” The two first fought at UFC 243 in October 2019. Adesanya stopped Whittaker that night in the second round to unify the 185-pound belts. On Saturday, the fight went the distance and Whittaker felt like he did enough to recapture the title.

The Judges scored the fight for Adesanya with two judges scoring the bout 48-47, and one judge scoring the fight 49-46. All three judges: Jacob Montalvo, Doug Cosby, and Mike Beltran all scored the fight for Adesanya. Check out the scorecard below.

