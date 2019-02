Israel Adesanya vs Anderson Silva: UFC 234 Countdown

(Courtesy of UFC)

In the co-main event of UFC 234 Anderson Silva faces Israel Adesanya in a bout that will see these two masters of style square off. Silva claims that he’s been told that he’ll receive a title shot with the win. Adesanya plans to retire the legendary Silva.

Tune in Saturday, Feb. 9 (across North America, Feb. 10 local time in Melbourne), for full UFC 234: Whittaker vs. Gastelum Live Results.