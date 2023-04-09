HOT OFF THE WIRE
Israel Adesanya: ‘I hope you can feel this level of happiness’

April 9, 2023
Israel Adesanya has a storied past with Alex Pereira that not too many fans may be aware of. Not only did Pereira take the UFC belt from the Last Stylebender, he also defeated Adesanya twice in kickboxing. The Nigerian born fighter used all of that as fuel for the fire when he laid Pereira out cold at UFC 287 on Saturday night in Miami.

Watch as Adesanya hopes for fight fans to be fortunate enough to experience the level of happiness that he was feeling after overcoming the hurdle that Pereira put before him. He then went on to thank Pereira for having defeated him in the past and praised his foe as a formidable champion.

MMA Twitter reacts to Israel Adesanya’s insane KO of Alex Pereira

Israel Adesanya UFC 287 post-fight interview

(Video courtesy of UFC)

