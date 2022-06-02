HOT OFF THE WIRE

Israel Adesanya UFC 276 Fight Camp – Episode 1

June 2, 2022
Go behind the scenes with UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya as he prepares for his 5th title defense against Jared Cannonier at UFC 276 in Las Vegas Nevada July 2nd.

UFC 276 takes place at T-Mobile Arena during International Fight Week and his headlined by two world title bouts. Adesanya faces Cannonier in the main event while featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski takes on former titleholder Max Holloway in a trilogy bout.

(Video Courtesy of FREESTYLEBENDER)

