Israel Adesanya: UFC 271 Fight Camp Video – Episode 4

Go behind the scenes with UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya as he prepares for his 5th title defense against Robert Whittaker at UFC 271 in Houston, Texas on February 12th.

Adesanya captured the UFC middleweight championship by defeating Whittaker, who was the champion at the time, at UFC 243 in October 2019. Watch as he trains for the rematch.

Jorge Masvidal posts blistering video going after Colby Covington as ‘The Real Street Judas’

(Video Courtesy of FREESTYLEBENDER)