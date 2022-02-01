HOT OFF THE WIRE
Jeremy Stephens

featuredJeremy Stephens felt he was ‘getting iced out’ of UFC, wants a rematch with Anthony Pettis in PFL

featuredJake Paul: ‘I don’t hate the UFC. I like the UFC’

Khabib Nurmagomedov

featuredKhabib Nurmagomedov admits promoting isn’t ‘easy’ says he will meet with Dana White for advice

featuredJoe Rogan addresses the Spotify controversy surrounding his podcast | Video

Israel Adesanya: UFC 271 Fight Camp Video – Episode 3

January 31, 2022
NoNo Comments

Go behind the scenes with UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya as he prepares for his 5th title defense against Robert Whittaker at UFC 271 in Houston, Texas on February 12th.

The fight fight between former champion Whittaker and Adesanya is a rematch. Adesanya captured the UFC middleweight championship by defeating Whittaker, who was the champion at the time, at UFC 243 in October 2019.

Spotify enacts new rules in response to Joe Rogan Podcast outcry

(Video Courtesy of FREESTYLEBENDER)

Joe Rogan addresses the Spotify controversy surrounding his podcast | Video

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

Jake Paul lays Tyron Woodley out cold!

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA