Israel Adesanya UFC 253 Post-Fight: ‘If you can’t hack it, go home’

September 27, 2020
UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya dismantled challenger Paulo Costa in the UFC 253 main event on Saturday at the Flash Forum in Abu Dhabi.

“The Last Stylebender” was too fast, too accurate, and on another level. He battered Costa’s legs, landed head kicks and finished with a right hand followed by vicious ground and pound.

During the event’s post-fight press conference, Adesanya reflected on the one-sided win, who he wants to face next, and dedicated the win to victims of bullying. Hear everything Adesanya had to say.

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

