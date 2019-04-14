HOT OFF THE WIRE
Dustin Poirier punches Max Holloway at UFC 236

featuredDustin Poirier edges out Max Holloway in five round war to become UFC interim lightweight champion

UFC 236 Holloway vs Poirier Live Results

featuredUFC 236 Live Results: Holloway vs. Poirier 2 (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

Max Holloway at UFC weigh-in

featuredUFC 236 weigh-in results: Holloway vs. Poirier and Gastelum vs. Adesanya on point

Daniel Cormier and Brock Lesnar

featuredDana White casts doubt on Daniel Cormier facing Brock Lesnar next

Israel Adesanya UFC 236 Octagon Interview: ‘I’m the champion’

April 14, 2019
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

Check out what Israel Adesanya had to say seconds after winning interim gold against Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 236 on Saturday. The epic war earned a bonus and immediately became a candidate for Fight of the Year.

RELATED > UFC 236 fight highlights: Israel Adesanya bloodies Kelvin Gastelum to claim the belt

Adesanya has quickly risen through the ranks to become a UFC champion. After defeating Gastelum on Saturday, he’ll next step into the Octagon with middleweight champion Robert Whittaker to unify the belts. 

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA