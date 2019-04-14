Israel Adesanya UFC 236 Octagon Interview: ‘I’m the champion’

(Courtesy of UFC)

Check out what Israel Adesanya had to say seconds after winning interim gold against Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 236 on Saturday. The epic war earned a bonus and immediately became a candidate for Fight of the Year.

Adesanya has quickly risen through the ranks to become a UFC champion. After defeating Gastelum on Saturday, he’ll next step into the Octagon with middleweight champion Robert Whittaker to unify the belts.