Israel Adesanya training footage: ‘The mindset is definitely different’ heading into UFC 287

Former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is in his final preparations for his UFC 287 rematch with current titleholder Alex Pereira. Having lost to Pereira in mixed martial arts and twice in kickboxing, Adesanya says his mindset is different heading into the MMA rematch.

His training camp is also different. For the first time since his fight against Kelvin Gastelum at 236 in April 2019, only Adesanya is preparing for a fight at City Kickboxing.

“I like it cause it puts it all on me,” Adesanya said. “It’s kind of poetic in a way. Like I said, one life. Roll the dice. It’s my last shot. I’m going to give it all I’ve got in every sense of the word.”

UFC 287 takes place on April 8 in Miami, Florida. It’s the second time the UFC has put on an event in Miami and the first since UFC 42 in April 2003.