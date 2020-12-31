Israel Adesanya to fight Jan Blachowicz in UFC 259 champion vs. champion headliner

The long anticipated champion vs. champion bout between UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and light heavyweight titleholder Jan Blachowicz is set.

UFC president Dana White on Wednesday told ESPN‘s Brett Okamoto that Adesanya will attempt to become the UFC’s next dual-division champion when he faces Blachowicz on March 6. The bout will headline UFC 259, which does not yet have a definitive location.

Adesanya blazed a fiery path through the Octagon, winning the middleweight title in less that two years with the promotion.

He has won all nine of his UFC bouts en route to an overall record of 20-0, including victories over the likes of Paulo Costa, Yoel Romero, Anderson Silva, Kelvin Gastelum, and Robert Whittaker.

Adesanya now looks to take the next step in his career by becoming the next UFC two-division champion.

Blachowicz, however, could prove to be a formidable roadblock. Though he had a rocky start to his UFC career, Blachowicz has won eight of his last nine bouts including defeating Luke Rockhold, Jacare Souza, Corey Anderson, and finally Dominick Reyes to become champion.

