Israel Adesanya: ‘This is Going to Be Historic for MMA’

(Courtesy of UFC)

After just four fights in the UFC, No. 6 ranked middleweight Israel Adesanya has asserted himself as a fan favorite and one of the most dangerous strikers in the world. He takes on legend Anderson Silva in the co-main event at UFC 234: Whittaker vs Gastelum this Saturday.

Tune in Saturday, Feb. 9 (across North America, Feb. 10 local time in Melbourne), for full UFC 234: Whittaker vs. Gastelum Live Results. Robert Whittaker puts his UFC middleweight championship on the line opposite Kelvin Gastelum in the main event, while Silva and Adesanya take the co-headlining slot.