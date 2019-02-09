Israel Adesanya: ‘This is Going to Be Historic for MMA’

HOT OFF THE WIRE

February 9, 2019
(Courtesy of UFC)

After just four fights in the UFC, No. 6 ranked middleweight Israel Adesanya has asserted himself as a fan favorite and one of the most dangerous strikers in the world. He takes on legend Anderson Silva in the co-main event at UFC 234: Whittaker vs Gastelum this Saturday.

TRENDING > UFC, DirecTV Strike One Fight Deal to Air UFC 234, Long Term Deal Still Being Negotiated

Tune in Saturday, Feb. 9 (across North America, Feb. 10 local time in Melbourne), for full UFC 234: Whittaker vs. Gastelum Live Results. Robert Whittaker puts his UFC middleweight championship on the line opposite Kelvin Gastelum in the main event, while Silva and Adesanya take the co-headlining slot.

