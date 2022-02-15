HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredChris Leben remains hospitalized, posts video from hospital room

featuredUFC 271 Highlights: Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker

featuredBrian Ortega tattooed ‘Tracy’ on his mouth for Valentine’s Day

Dana White doing shoey

featuredDana White finally did a shoey … kinda

Israel Adesanya takes shot at Jon Jones with domestic violence Valentine’s Day meme

February 15, 2022
NoNo Comments

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya took a jab at former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones on Monday with a domestic violence meme on Valentine’s Day.

Jones was arrested on Sept. 24 by the Las Vegas Metro PD and charged with battery domestic violence. The charges were later dropped after Jones reached a deal. Jones pled no contest to a misdemeanor charge of destruction of property in regards to him head butting the police car. Jones was ordered to “stay out of trouble,” pay $750 restitution and get counseling for anger management. 

Adesanya and Jones have a long history of back and forth banter and animosity. Monday was the latest example.

Brian Ortega tattooed ‘Tracy’ on his mouth for Valentine’s Day

UFC 271 Highlights: Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

Jake Paul lays Tyron Woodley out cold!

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA