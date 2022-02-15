Israel Adesanya takes shot at Jon Jones with domestic violence Valentine’s Day meme

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya took a jab at former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones on Monday with a domestic violence meme on Valentine’s Day.

Jones was arrested on Sept. 24 by the Las Vegas Metro PD and charged with battery domestic violence. The charges were later dropped after Jones reached a deal. Jones pled no contest to a misdemeanor charge of destruction of property in regards to him head butting the police car. Jones was ordered to “stay out of trouble,” pay $750 restitution and get counseling for anger management.

Adesanya and Jones have a long history of back and forth banter and animosity. Monday was the latest example.

Happy Valentine’s Day 💖💕

It’s the thought that counts xo pic.twitter.com/ThVvLczAUt — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) February 14, 2022

