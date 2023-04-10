Israel Adesanya says that he’s ‘closed the chapter’ on Alex Pereira

Israel Adesanya became a two-time middleweight champion when he defeated Alex Pereira in the UFC 287 main event to win back the title.

Heading into the bout, Adesanya had lost three times to Pereira in combat sports. Pereira defeated Adesanya by decision and knockout in Kickboxing. He finished ‘The Last Stylebender’ in the final round of UFC 281 to capture the championship.

After a very competitive first round that saw Pereira deliver heavy leg kicks, Adesanya scored the knockout in the second frame. He connected with a thunderous right hand that badly hurt Pereira. A following left hand sent ‘Poatan’ crashing to the canvas. A followup hammer fist left Pereira unconscious with his arm laid to the side.

Adesanya slayed his dragon and then quickly closed the door on a trilogy bout happening anytime soon.

“I don’t keep score. I settle them,” said Adesanya during the UFC 287 Post-Fight Press Conference. “Now it’s settled.”

“Look, I gave him a fast track to the belt. I could have said, ‘Nah. F**k nah. Who has he fought?’ He fought like one top 5er. He did well and fought some alright guys. Beat [Sean] Strickland, and I was like, alright. Fine. There’s no one else. Plus, I was looking for that challenge. The guy that beat me in kickboxing. I was looking for that challenge. That’s why I took that fight,” Adesanya explained.

Adesanya earned his rematch with the work he had already done

“The rematch, I got the immediate rematch because what I’ve done in this game,” said Adesanya. “I won the belt against Kelvin [Gastelum. I defended the belt against Rob [Whittaker], [Joel] Romero, [Paulo] Costa, [Marvin] Vettori, or Rob again, [Jared] Cannonier. Seven.”

“I did the hard yards and I earned my f**king rematch,” continued Adesanya. “Now he’s got to do the hard yards if he wants to get it, if he wants to do that, but I don’t think that’s what he’s going to. Go cause problems at 205.”

“It’s done. It’s done. I don’t keep scores. I settle them,” reiterated the newly crowned two-time champion. “He’s had his story and now it’s my story. I’ve closed that chapter.”