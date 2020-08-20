Israel Adesanya rips on Paulo Costa: ‘You know who I am now!’

HOT OFF THE WIRE
August 20, 2020
UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya had some intense words for his UFC 253 headlining opponent Paulo Costa at a recent media day with reporters.

Adesanya and Costa are far from friends and that certainly held during the media day questioning. Costa at one point in his career said he didn’t event know who Adesanya was, but now that the New Zealander is the UFC middleweight champ, he isn’t letting Costa live those comments down.

Adesanya will defend his middleweight title against Costa at UFC 253 on Sept. 26, although the event has yet to have an announced location. 

TRENDING > Dana White not opposed to giving Jon Jones an immediate UFC heavyweight title shot

UFC 248: Israel Adesanya vs. Yoel Romero Recap

