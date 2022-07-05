HOT OFF THE WIRE

Israel Adesanya responds to ‘jealous and insecure’ Jon Jones

July 5, 2022
Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya successfully defended his title in the UFC 276 main event, defeating Jared Cannonier by unanimous decision. Former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones wasn’t impressed with his performance.

After Adesanya’s win over Cannonier, Jones made a series of Tweets criticizing “The Last Stylebender.” The two have a history of regularly targeting each other with social media digs and interview insults. Adesanya responded to Jones’ comments during the UFC 276 Post-fight Press Conference.

Jon Jones picks Alex Pereira to beat ‘glossy fingernails’ Israel Adesanya

“F**k Jon Jones. I don’t want to hear about that that b**ch,” Adesanya said when asked about Jones’ Twitter comments.

“He’s just jealous and insecure. He’s a f**k boy,” Adesanya added. “He’s a b**ch. I don’t give a f**k what he thinks.”

Israel Adesanya UFC 276 Post-fight Press Conference Video

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

