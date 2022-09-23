Israel Adesanya releases video of his reaction-time training

HOT OFF THE WIRE

September 23, 2022
UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya released footage of him doing speed and reaction drills after a City Kickboxing sparring session. “The Last Stylebender” is training for his upcoming bout against Alex Pereira in the UFC 281 main event.

The anticipated showdown will be the third time the two have fought, but it will be the first time under mixed martial arts rules. Pereira holds two wins kickboxing over Adesanya, including a knockout win in their second fight. Take a peek inside Adesanya’s preparation.

