HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredFrancis Ngannou wants to see UFC make changes: ‘Let’s make the sport the greatest sport’

featuredIsrael Adesanya releases unofficial UFC 281 trailer

featuredMeet Raul Rosas Jr. the 17-year-old fighting at DWCS week 9

featuredJose Aldo welcomes second child, Jose Aldo III

Israel Adesanya releases unofficial UFC 281 trailer

September 20, 2022
NoNo Comments

Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya puts his title on the line in the UFC 281 main event at Madison Square Garden against Alex Pereira on Nov. 12.

The anticipated showdown will be the third time the two have fought, but it will be the first time under mixed martial arts rules. Pereira holds two wins over Adesanya, including a knockout win in their second fight.

“The Last Stylebender” posted an unofficial trailer to the event to his YouTube channel. Check it out.

Georges St-Pierre: ‘I don’t miss fighting at all, I never liked to fight’

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

Nate Diaz blasts Khamzat Chimaev as “lame, scared, boring rookie!”

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Videos
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
RECENT EVENTS
UFC 279: Diaz vs. Ferguson
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA
Nerdcore Movement
Living a Stout Life