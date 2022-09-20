Israel Adesanya releases unofficial UFC 281 trailer

Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya puts his title on the line in the UFC 281 main event at Madison Square Garden against Alex Pereira on Nov. 12.

The anticipated showdown will be the third time the two have fought, but it will be the first time under mixed martial arts rules. Pereira holds two wins over Adesanya, including a knockout win in their second fight.

“The Last Stylebender” posted an unofficial trailer to the event to his YouTube channel. Check it out.

