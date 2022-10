Israel Adesanya releases ‘UFC 281 Fight Camp’ video: Episode 1

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya puts his title on the line at UFC 281 against Alex Pereira at Madison Square Garden in New York City on November 12.

UFC 281 features a seance world title bout in the co-main event as two-time women’s strawweight champion Carla Esparza faces former titleholder Zhang Weili.

