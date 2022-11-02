Israel Adesanya releases more footage of UFC 281 fight camp

Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya puts his title on the line in the UFC 281 main event against Alex Pereira at Madison Square Garden in New York City on November 12.

Adesanya and Pereira have history. Pereira holds two wins over Adesanya in kickboxing, including a knockout win in their second fight.

UFC 281 features a second world title bout. In the co-main event, two-tiime women’s strawweight champion Carla Esparza takes on former titleholder Zhang Weili. The fight card also features a pivotal matchup in the lightweight division when former interim champion Dustin Poirier faces the hard-hitting Michael Chandler.

(Video Courtesy of FREESTYLEBENDER)

