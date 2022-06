Israel Adesanya releases behind the scenes footage of UFC 276 training camp

Go behind the scenes with UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya as he prepares for his 5th title defense against Jared ‘The Killa Gorilla’ Cannonier at UFC 276 in Las Vegas Nevada July 2.

UFC 276 takes place at T-Mobile Arena and features a second title fight in the co-main event. Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski faces former titleholder Max Holloway in a trilogy bout.

UFC Austin Ceremonial Weigh-in Video

(Video Courtesy of FREESTYLEBENDER)