Israel Adesanya reacts to UFC Paris main and co-main events | Video

September 4, 2022
UFC Middleweight Champion Israel ‘The Last Stylebender’ Adesanya reacts to the main and co-main events of UFC Paris.

UFC Paris took place at Accor Arena and was headlined by a heavyweight bout between former interim heavyweight champion and top contender Ciryl Gane and No. 3 ranked Tai Tuivasa. Gane was dropped in the second frame, but recovered to stop Tuivasa in the third. 

In the co-main event, former middleweight champion and top ranked 185-pound contender Robert Whittaker defeated No. 2 ranked Marvin Vettori.

