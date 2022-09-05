Israel Adesanya reacts to UFC Paris main and co-main events | Video

UFC Middleweight Champion Israel ‘The Last Stylebender’ Adesanya reacts to the main and co-main events of UFC Paris.

UFC Paris took place at Accor Arena and was headlined by a heavyweight bout between former interim heavyweight champion and top contender Ciryl Gane and No. 3 ranked Tai Tuivasa. Gane was dropped in the second frame, but recovered to stop Tuivasa in the third.

In the co-main event, former middleweight champion and top ranked 185-pound contender Robert Whittaker defeated No. 2 ranked Marvin Vettori.

(Video Courtesy of FREESTYLEBENDER)

