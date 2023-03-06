Israel Adesanya reacts to UFC 285 wins and losses | Video

Israel Adesanya reacts to Jon Jones’ Impressive Victory over Ciryl Gane at UFC 285, Alexa Grasso‘ shocking upset over Valentina Shevchenko and other fun, high profile fights on the stacked card.

Jon Jones shut Gane down. Once put on the canvas, Gane couldn’t deal with Jones’ abilities. Jones becoming the heavyweight champion ends all speculation about GOAT status. Grasso’s win over Shevchenko may have ended an era. See Adesanya’s reaction.

Ciryl Gane angry with himself after quick UFC 285 loss to Jon Jones