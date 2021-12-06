Israel Adesanya reacts live to teammate’s UFC Vegas 44 loss | Video

HOT OFF THE WIRE

December 6, 2021
UFC Middleweight Champion Israel “The Last Stylebender” Adesanya reacts to the main card of UFC Vegas 44 Aldo vs Font. City Kickboxing teammate Brad Riddell was also featured in the co-main event fighting Rafael Fiziev.

Riddell was defeated after absorbing a spinning wheel kick midway through the third round. Check out Adesanya’s reaction as he watched the event live.

(Video Courtesy of FREESTYLEBENDER)

