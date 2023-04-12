HOT OFF THE WIRE
Israel Adesanya

featuredIsrael Adesanya posts reaction video to his UFC 287 KO of Alex Pereira

UFC 287 results Gilbert Burns defeats Jorge Masvidal

featuredGilbert Burns issues an apology to Jorge Masvidal over greasing allegation

Gilbert Burns UFC 264 post fight

featuredGilbert Burns reveals his pick for Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington

Colby Covington

featuredColby Covington calls Khamzat Chimaev an ‘unprofessional bum’

Israel Adesanya posts reaction video to his UFC 287 KO of Alex Pereira

April 12, 2023
NoNo Comments

Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is still riding high off his UFC 287 knockout win over Alex Pereira to win back the 185-pound championship.

Heading into the fight, Pereira had beaten Adesanya three times, twice in kickboxing and at UFC 281 to capture the title. The UFC 287 rematch was likely Adesanya’s last chance to defeat his nemesis. He not only beat Pereira, he cemented his legacy and left a highlight reel that will be in the running for Knockout of the Year.

Adesanya relived the entire walkout all the way up until the post-fight celebration.

Israel Adesanya reacts to his UFC 287 knockout win

Jorge Masvidal responds to Gilbert Burns UFC 287 greasing allegation: ‘I’ve never cheated’

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Hot Topics

Hot Sauce

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Videos
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Living a Stout Life
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
MMA Linker