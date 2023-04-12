Israel Adesanya posts reaction video to his UFC 287 KO of Alex Pereira

Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is still riding high off his UFC 287 knockout win over Alex Pereira to win back the 185-pound championship.

Heading into the fight, Pereira had beaten Adesanya three times, twice in kickboxing and at UFC 281 to capture the title. The UFC 287 rematch was likely Adesanya’s last chance to defeat his nemesis. He not only beat Pereira, he cemented his legacy and left a highlight reel that will be in the running for Knockout of the Year.

Adesanya relived the entire walkout all the way up until the post-fight celebration.

Israel Adesanya reacts to his UFC 287 knockout win

