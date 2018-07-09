Israel Adesanya Pockets Six-Figures For His First Main Event Win at TUF 27 Finale

Israel Adesanya has his first win over a top 10 ranked opponent and a six-figure paycheck for his efforts.
Last Friday night, Adesanya picked up the biggest win of his young mixed martial arts career as he picked apart Brad Tavares over five rounds to win a unanimous decision in the main event for “The Ultimate Fighter” season 27 finale.
In only his third UFC fight, Adesanya has undoubtedly sent notice to the middleweight division that a new contender has arrived.
For his efforts in the win over Tavares last week, Adesanya pocketed $112,000 along with another $50,000 for a ‘Performance of the Night’ bonus.
On Monday, the Nevada State Athletic Commission revealed the full salaries for the card including Adesanya’s leading payday.
While Tavares suffered a loss in the main event, he went home with $56,000 for his part in the fight with Adesanya.
As for “The Ultimate Fighter” winners — Mike Trizano and Brad Katona both took home $30,000 as they become the latest champions from the long running reality show.
Here are the full salaries from “The Ultimate Fighter” 27 Finale:
Israel Adesanya: $162,000 — $56,000 to show, $56,000 to win plus $50,000 for ‘Performance of the Night.
Brad Tavares: $56,000
Mike Trizano: $30,000 — $15,000 to show, $15,000 to win
Joe Giannetti: $15,000
Brad Katona: $30,000 — $15,000 to show, $15,000 to win
Alex Caceres: $132,000 — $42,000 to show, $42,000 to win plus $50,000 for ‘Fight of the Night’
Martin Bravo: $75,000 — $25,000 to show plus $50,000 for ‘Fight of the Night’
Roxanne Modafferi: $50,000 — $25,000 to show, $25,000 to win
Barb Honchak: $10,000
Alessio Di Chirico: $39,600 — $18,000 to show, $18,000 to win plus $3,600 as penalty for his opponent missing weight
Julian Marquez: $8,400 — $12,000 to show minus $3,600 for missing weight.
Montana De La Rosa: $24,000 — $12,000 to show, $12,000 to win
Rachael Ostovich-Berdon: $12,000
Luis Pena: $70,000 — $10,000 to show, $10,000 to win plus $50,000 for ‘Performance of the Night’
Richie Smullen: $10,000
John Gunther: $20,000 — $10,000 to show, $10,000 to win
Allan Zuniga: $10,000
Bryce Mitchell: $20,000 — $10,000 to show, $10,000 to win
Tyler Diamond: $10,000
Steven Peterson: $20,000 — $10,000 to show, $10,000 to win
Matthew Bessette: $12,000
Gerald Meerschaert: $36,000 — $18,000 to show, $18,000 to win
Oskar Piechota: $14,000