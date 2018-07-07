Israel Adesanya Plans to Wreck the Top of the UFC Middleweight Division

Israel Adesanya is only three fights into his UFC tenure, but he’s undefeated and already headlined his first fight card for the biggest mixed martial arts promotion in the world. So what’s next?

After dominating a ranked veteran like Brad Tavares, which he did in the TUF 27 Finale on July 6 in Las Vegas, Adesanya fully intends to continue getting better and better and go on a wrecking spree at the top end of the UFC middleweight division.

