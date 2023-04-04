Israel Adesanya plans on ‘dominating’ Alex Pereira in UFC rematch

Former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya traveled to Miami, Florida this week to get his world championship back from Alex Pereira in the UFC 287 main event. Adesanya is’t looking to just beat Pereira, he’s expecting to ‘dominate’ the new champion.

A finish is what Adesanya would like, and as he put it, he doesn’t get paid by the round, but he’s not focusing on finishing Pereira on Saturday. He’s focusing on beating him in exchange until the finish comes.

“I don’t get paid by the round,” Adesanya told TMZ Sports. “I just plan on dominating, and when I’m dominating the finish comes. I’m not putting emphasis on the finish itself, but I plan on dominating from the start to the finish and staying dangerous every second of this fight.”

Pereira holds three wins over Adesanya in combat sports. He defeated Adesanya twice in kickboxing and in the UFC 281 main event to capture the 185-pound championship. Down on the scorecards, Pereira stopped Adesanya late in the final round.

