Israel Adesanya picks Nate Diaz in UFC 279 main event

UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya breaks down the UFC 279: Chimaev vs Diaz main card bouts and rates the pay-per-view fight card.

UFC 279 takes place on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena and is headlined by a welterweight bout between the undefeated Khamzat Chimaev (11-0) and the fan favorite veteran Nate Diaz (20-13). The match is the final fight on Diaz’ UFC contract and could be his last fight inside the octagon.

See Adesanya’s full breakdown below.

(Video Courtesy of FREESTYLEBENDER)

Khamzat Chimaev: ‘I come here to smash somebody’