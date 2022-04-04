Israel Adesanya picks Gilbert Burns over Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 273 | Video

HOT OFF THE WIRE
April 4, 2022
UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya breaks down the upcoming UFC 273 pay-per-view headlined with Alex Volkanovski vs. ‘The Korean Zombie’ Chan Sung Jung. This card also features the anticipated Bantamweight Championship rematch Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan and also Khamzat Chimaev‘s first real test against Gilbert Burns.

UFC 273 takes place on April 9 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

(Video Courtesy of FREESTYLEBENDER)

