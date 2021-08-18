Israel Adesanya on Jon Jones: “He’s getting fat for no reason now.”

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, who is coming off a unanimous decision victory and a third successful middleweight title defense against Marvin Vettori at UFC 263, was the final guest on the re-installment of “The MMA Hour”, hosted by Ariel Helwani.

‘Stylebender’ spoke on an array of topics. But perhaps the most eyebrow-raising statement Adesanya made was that despite a foray into light heavyweight when he unsuccessfully challenged Jan Blachowicz for the 205 pound title at UFC 259, he still sees a fight with Jon Jones happening in the future.

“I see it. I see it 100 percent,” Adesanya said to Helwani. “But that’s the thing. You’ve got to know when to hold them, you’ve got to know when to fold them, and the song is not over yet. So stay tuned. We’ll fight one day. I don’t know where or how it’s going to happen. I just have an idea of what’s going to happen.”

Adesanya then compared how long Jones has been hinting at a move to heavyweight with how quickly he went up in weight to challenge for another belt, mentioning that Jones has been teasing a heavyweight move since 2013.

‘Stylebender’ also mocked Jones’ gain in weight despite not fighting at heavyweight yet.

“For me, I jumped up within three years of [debuting in] the company,” Adesanya said. “I jumped into the division ahead of me. The guys up there respect me, even the champion up there gave me my props. So yeah, I just think it’s not something that anyone can do. And [Jones is] getting fat for no reason now.”

Despite the two seemingly going into different directions with their careers, if Adesanya and Jones could come to terms contractually, it would certainly be a fight that fans would love to see.

