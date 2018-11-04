Israel Adesanya Lights Up Derek Brunson (UFC 230 Fight Highlights)

(Video courtesy of UFC | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out highlights from the fight that kicked off the UFC 230 main card on Saturday in New York City between middleweights Derek Bruson and Israel Adesanya.

The UFC next ships off to where it all began in Denver, Colorado, for its 25th Anniversary event at the Pepsi Center. The Mile High City is where the very first UFC was held, and now, 25 years later, the fight promotion is back with a revamped main event that features Yair Rodriguez vs. Chan Sung Jung (aka The Korean Zombie) and Denver’s own Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone vs. “Platinum” Mike Perry.

RELATED: