Israel Adesanya knocks out Alex Pereira in UFC 287 main event

Middleweight champion Alex Pereira put his title on the line for the first time in the UFC 287 main event in a rematch against former titleholder Israel Adesanya.

Pereira defeated “The Last Stylebender” at UFC 281 in November to capture the 185-pound championship. He also holds two wins over Adesanya in kickboxing. The two fought to a decision in their first kickboxing bout and Pereira knocked Adesanya out in the rematch.

3-0 against the challenger, Pereira was confident heading into the rematch. Adesanya knew it was his last chance to defeat his nemesis.

They did not touch gloves. Pereira landed first with an outside leg kick. They exchanged calf kicks. Adesanya switched stances and then back. Both men were being calculated about when to attack. Adesanya began targeting Pereira’s body with kicks. Adesanya dipped just out of the way of a head kick. Pereira’s leg kicks could become a factor after a competitive first round.

Adesanya continued to target the body of Pereira. Pereira went on the attack. He connects with a left hand. Both men were letting their hands go. Adesanya stepped in with a right hand. He was pressing the action throughout the frame. Adesanya started putting together combinations. Pereira answered with a right hand. He connected with a calf kick that seemed to have hurt Adesanya. Adesanya fires back and lands a thunderous right hand. He knocked Alex Pereira out! Pereira is out on the canvas, hands to his side.

The end official came at 4:21 of the second round. Adesanya is the new middleweight champion and a two-time titleholder.

