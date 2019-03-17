Israel Adesanya issues defiant message of support following New Zealand mosque shootings

Israel Adesanya has quickly made his name for fighting in the UFC Octagon, but he made headlines recently for another type of fight, even without meaning to do so.

Adesanya spoke out on his Instagram account following the tragic terrorist attack on two mosques on Friday in New Zealand, where he resides.

“Normally, these terrorist attacks are known to happen overseas (‘Murica), so you never really pay it no mind cuz ‘(New Zealand) isn’t as bad with racism.’ But it happened here in New Zealand and we have to make sure that we stay staunch together. We won’t let them win. This is our home,” Adesanya wrote.

His message followed Friday’s mass shootings at two mosques in Christchurch, where at last count on Saturday the death toll had reached 50. The number of individuals still hospitalized also stood at 50 with 12 of those people classified as being in critical condition.

Adesanya has quickly risen to prominence in the UFC having won his first five fights in the Octagon, including a recent unanimous-decision victory over the legendary Anderson Silva at UFC 234 on Feb. 10. The victory over Silva moved Adesanya’s record to 16-0 and earned him a spot opposite Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 236 on April 13, where the two will battle for the interim UFC middleweight championship.

Adesanya was born in Nigeria, but currently resides in Auckland.