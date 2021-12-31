Israel Adesanya has message for Robert Whittaker ahead of their UFC 271 rematch: ‘This will be worse than the first time’

Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and former titleholder Robert Whittaker are set to rematch in the UFC 271 main event on Feb. 12 in Houston, Texas, and ‘The Last Stylebender’ has a message for ‘The Reaper.’
Adesanya took to social media to warn Whittaker, “This will be worse than the first time.”
Look in my eyes 🍯— Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) December 30, 2021
Eat, sleep, train, repeat…
It’s a plan that can’t be beat!!
This will be worse than the first time.https://t.co/C9bSxycGGA pic.twitter.com/MofGgnd3Fd
Adesanya captured the UFC 185-pound championship by defeating Whittaker by knockout at UFC 243 in October 2019. Since the loss, Whittaker has gone on a three-fight winning streak and plans to get the belt back when the two rematch at Toyota Center.