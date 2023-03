Israel Adesanya gives his UFC 285 predictions

Former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya breaks down & shares his picks for the stacked UFC 285 card which features the return of Jon Jones fighting for the vacant heavyweight championship against Ciryl Gane.

‘The Last Stylebender’ breaks down the main card and most of the preliminary fight card before giving his picks for the two title bouts headlining the event. Pay close attention to his main event pick.

