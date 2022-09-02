Israel Adesanya gives his predictions for UFC Paris main and co-main events

HOT OFF THE WIRE

September 2, 2022
Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya gave his predictions on the two fights at the top of the UFC Paris fight card in a video posted to his YouTube channel on Friday morning.

In the UFC Paris main event, top heavyweight contender Ciryl Gane (10-1) faces No. ranked Tai Tuivasa (14-3).

“About this weekend, I like Gane, but I love my boy Tai, and I feel like he’s on a roll right now. Momentum is very, very powerful with him,” Adesanya said.

In the co-main event, former middleweight champion and top 185-pound contender Robert Whittaker (23-6) takes on No. 3 ranked Marvin Vettori (18-5-1). Adesanya holds two wins over both fighters and gave a short prediction.

“Rob will win,’ he said.

