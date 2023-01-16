Israel Adesanya gets a face tattoo

Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya will have a slightly new look the next time he enters the octagon. “The Last Stylebender” posted a video to Twitter showing him getting some new ink on his face.

“The old version of you must die before you come alive!,” Adesanya captioned the video.

The old version of you must die before you come alive! 🐲 pic.twitter.com/b10RIQXZbj — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) January 15, 2023

Adesanya last fought at UFC 281 in November, losing the 185-pound championship to Alex Pereira.

