Israel Adesanya Does His Best Anderson Silva Impersonation in Solo Staredown

(Courtesy of Submission Radio)

Israel Adesanya was in Australia to promote his upcoming UFC 234 bout with the legendary Anderson Silva. While main eventers Robert Whittaker and Kelvin Gastelum were both also on site to stare each other down for photographers, Silva was nowhere in sight.

Left to his own devices, Adesanya did his best Silva impersonation during his solo staredown.

