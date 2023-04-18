Israel Adesanya could fight again ‘before the end of the summer’

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is looking for a quick turnaround after winning back the title at UFC 287 on April 8, according to UFC president Dana White.

Adesanya knocked out Alex Pereira in the second round of the UFC 287 main event to recapture the 185-pound championship. Pereira defeated ‘The Last Stylebender’ at UFC 281 and had previous beaten him twice in kickboxing.

In the aftermath, Pereira announced the he’s moving up to the light heavyweight division. As for Adesanya, he’s looking to book another fight as soon as possible.

“I said this before and I’ll say it again, at the last press conference in Miami, this guy was already blowing Hunter and the boys up, ‘When’s my next fight? When’s my next fight? I want to fight again. I want to fight again,’” White said during the UFC Kansas City Post-Fight Press Conference.

“I love that about Israel Adesanya. Israel Adesanya wants to fight non-stop, constantly, and he wants to fight everybody. We’re working on that and he’ll fight again soon, maybe before the end of the summer.”

