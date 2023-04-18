HOT OFF THE WIRE
Song Yadong UFC fighter

featuredFight card shuffle: Song Yadong vs. Ricky Simon new UFC Vegas 72 headliner

Israel Adesanya

featuredIsrael Adesanya could fight again ‘before the end of the summer’

featuredLuke Rockhold was inspired by Israel Adesanya’s UFC 287 knockout

Nate Diaz

featuredLeon Edwards favors Nate Diaz to beat Jake Paul

Israel Adesanya could fight again ‘before the end of the summer’

April 18, 2023
NoNo Comments

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is looking for a quick turnaround after winning back the title at UFC 287 on April 8, according to UFC president Dana White.

Adesanya knocked out Alex Pereira in the second round of the UFC 287 main event to recapture the 185-pound championship. Pereira defeated ‘The Last Stylebender’ at UFC 281 and had previous beaten him twice in kickboxing.

In the aftermath, Pereira announced the he’s moving up to the light heavyweight division. As for Adesanya, he’s looking to book another fight as soon as possible.

“I said this before and I’ll say it again, at the last press conference in Miami, this guy was already blowing Hunter and the boys up, ‘When’s my next fight? When’s my next fight? I want to fight again. I want to fight again,’” White said during the UFC Kansas City Post-Fight Press Conference.

“I love that about Israel Adesanya. Israel Adesanya wants to fight non-stop, constantly, and he wants to fight everybody. We’re working on that and he’ll fight again soon, maybe before the end of the summer.”

Luke Rockhold was inspired by Israel Adesanya’s UFC 287 knockout

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Hot Topics

Hot Sauce

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Videos
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Living a Stout Life
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
MMA Linker